Northern's Faizan Riaz, Mubasir Khan hit centuries on Quaid-e-Azam Trophy day three

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Impressive centuries from youngsters Faizan Riaz and Mubasir Khan, followed by unbeaten half-centuries from Umar Amin and Nauman Ali had Northern in a commanding position over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the conclusion of day three of the first round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Both Faizan and Mubasir converted their overnight half-centuries into tons as their 168-run alliance for the fifth wicket lifted Northern from a paltry 82 for four to 250 for five.

Faizan scored 115 off 262 (10 fours) to record his 11th century, while 19-year-old Mubasir, playing his only fourth first-class match, brought up his second century with a 184-ball 112, which was studded with 15 fours.

Umar and Nauman, the captain of Northern, built on the good work done by the youngsters as they added 159 runs for the undefeated seventh wicket. Umar was six runs away from what will be his 23rd century, while Nauman, who will be eying his maiden first-class century, had made 85 off 93 (nine fours and two sixes).

Northern were 135 runs ahead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they had accumulated 472 for the loss of six wickets after playing 138 overs.

Northern added three more points to their bag and took their innings point to six as they had breached the 300-run mark by the completion of 100 overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for taking five wickets, could bag only one point.

At Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, Khurram Manzoor smashed 153 off 296 with the help of as many as 20 fours and a six to propel Sindh to 318 for eight against Balochistan. His overnight partnership, Saad Khan made 70 off 161 (nine fours).

The pair added 132 for the second wickets, before Raza-ul-Hasan, who took four wickets on Friday, dismissed Saad.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Hasan was the other notable run-getter with 43, while Balochistan’s Gohar Faiz and Amad Butt bagged two wickets each.

Ashiq Ali (seven) and Mir Hamza (three) will resume Sindh’s innings tomorrow, what will be the last day of the round.

Ahmed Shehzad made his second half-century of the match as Central Punjab were 138 for two in their second innings and 270 runs ahead Southern Punjab at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ahmed was undefeated on 66, which he had gathered from 89 balls, and he was joined by Azhar Ali when umpires called stumps. Abid Ali followed up his first innings 158 with 41.

Earlier, Southern Punjab declared on 295 for nine with Tayyab Tahir being the top-scorer with 79.

Central Punjab’s Zafar Gohar took four wickets for 93. Ehsan Adil accounted for two batters.

For taking more than eight wickets inside 100 overs, Central Punjab added three bowling points (total seven points), while Southern Punjab took their total points tally to four, with the addition of two points.