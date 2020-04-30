Musa's maiden five-fer, Bangalzai's first half-century highlight Quaid-e-Azam Trophy day two

(Dunya News) - Northern fast-bowler Musa Khan recorded his maiden first-class five-wicket haul against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Gaddafi Stadium on day two of the first round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.



Playing his 10th first-class match, Musa, the 21-year-old right-arm pacer, returned five for 78 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were rolled out for 337 in 105.1 overs in front of nine High-Definition cameras, which are beaming the match across the globe from PCB’s official YouTube channel.



He accounted for four of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s five remaining batters with the wickets of Khalid Usman, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul and Imran Khan Snr.



Iftikhar Ahmed, who added one run to his overnight score of 50, was dismissed by Munir Riaz, who took two wickets.

Musa’s efforts helped Northern bag three bowling points, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were eight wickets down for 309 by the completion of 100 overs.



Faizan Riaz’s unbeaten 57 had Northern at 179 for four at the end of day’s play. The middle-order batter staged a recovery with all-rounder Mubasir Khan, who was unbeaten on 59, after Northern had lost four wicket for 82.



Imran Khan took two wickets – Nasir Nawaz and Rohail Nazir – as Northern slipped to 53 for three from 26 for none.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have accumulated four points in the match so far – three for batting (for breaching 300-run mark in 100 overs and one for bowling (for sending four Northern batters back).



Sindh were trailing Balochistan by 311 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad after wicketkeeper-batter Bismillah Khan smashed a solid 74 to convert his side’s overnight total of 253 to 402.



Bismillah, who was Balochistan’s last wicket to fall, anchored his side’s innings for larger part of the second day before he was bowled by Sindh captain Fawad Alam. He struck 10 fours and a six in his 110-ball knock.



The day began with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Ayaz Tasawar at the crease. Wahid, playing his first first-class match, smashed his maiden half-century as he made 63 off 119 (nine fours and a six) and Ayaz made 30 off 57.



Both batters became victims of Ashiq Ali, who took two wickets for 129. Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar and Mohammad Hasnain also picked up two wickets each.



Sindh’s Khurram Manzoor (33 not out) and Saad Khan (43 not out) will resume the innings for their side on Friday with the scoreboard reading 91 for one. Sharjeel Khan (13 off 14) was Sindh’s sole wicket to fall. He was dismissed by Gohar Faiz.



Balochistan, to date, has gathered three points (all batting) in the match for breaching the 300-run mark inside 100 overs, while Sindh managed one bowling point.



By the completion of the second day of Punjab Derby at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Central Punjab had gathered five points (four batting and one bowling).



Abid Ali added 26 runs to his overnight score to register 158 and Hussain Talat scored his 11th first-class half-century which propelled Central Punjab to 384.



Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman, who accounted for Abid, finished with four for 99, while Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Ilyas took two wickets each.



In reply, Tayyab Tahir’s unbeaten half-century had taken Southern Punjab to 130 for four. Tayyab, after opening the innings, had made 56 off 152 and struck seven fours. He will be joined by nightwatchman Zia-ul-Haq when the innings resumes tomorrow morning.

Scores in brief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elected to bat after winning the toss against Northern at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 337 all out, 105.1 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 71, Iftikhar Ahmed 51, Israrullah 50, Khalid Usman 39, Sajid Khan 32, Rehan Afridi 26; Musa Khan 5-78, Munir Riaz 2-45)



Northern 179-4, 55 overs (Faizan Riaz 57 not out, Mubasir Khan 59 not out, Nasir Nawaz 25; Imran Khan Snr 2-39)



Innings points – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4 (three bowling, one batting), Northern 3 (all bowling)



Balochistan elected to bat after winning the toss against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad



Balochistan 402 all out, 133 overs (Imran Butt 104, Imam-ul-Haq 97, Bismillah Khan 74, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 63, Ayyaz Tasawar 30; Mir Hamza 2-32, Mohammad Hasnain 2-47, Mohammad Asghar 2-111, Ashiq Ali 2-129)



Sindh 91-1, 36.3 overs (Saad Khan 43 not out, Khurram Manzoor 33 not out)



Innings points – Balochistan 3 (all batting), Sindh 1 (all bowling)



Toss uncontested, Southern Punjab elected to bowl against Central Punjab at Multan Stadium



Central Punjab 384 all out, 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 158, Ahmed Shehzad 63, Hussain Talat 52, Junaid Ali 27, Azhar Ali 25; Ali Usman 4-99, Aamer Yamin 2-60, Mohammad Ilyas 2-86)



Southern Punjab 130-4, 46.3 overs (Tayyab Tahir 56 not out, Imran Rafiq 23, Naved Yasin 21; Zafar Gohar 2-46)



Innings points – Central Punjab 5 (four batting, one bowling), Southern Punjab 2 (all bowling)