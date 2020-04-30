West Indies women's team will visit Pakistan for three ODIs in Karachi on November 8, 11 and 14.

KARACHI (AFP) - Pakistan cricket authorities said on Thursday an upcoming tour by the West Indies women s and men s teams would go ahead and would help revive international matches in the country.

Last month, New Zealand s team abandoned their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years, minutes from the start of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, citing security threats.

That decision put upcoming tours in jeopardy with England withdrawing from their men s and women s series that were scheduled for this month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said they were concerned about the mental and physical health of the players caused by Covid-19.

The cancellations have left Pakistan fearing another era of international cricket isolation.

For six years following a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, the country played their home series at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.

"West Indies women s tour will be followed by their men s side so the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

The West Indies women s team will visit Pakistan for three one-day internationals in Karachi on November 8, 11 and 14, the PCB said, adding the men s team would visit after.

Pakistan is hoping a scheduled Test and one-day international series against Australia in February-March next year -- its first tour of the country since 1998 -- will not be cancelled.

