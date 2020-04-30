T20 WC: Bangladesh to take on Papua New Guinea, Oman to face Scotland

DUBAI (Dunya News) - In the qualifying round of ICC T-20 cricket World Cup in Muscat, two matches will be played today (Thursday).

In the first match, Bangladesh will take on Papua New Guinea at 3:00 pm while the second match will be played between Oman and Scotland at 7:00 pm.

Earlier, David Wiese bludgeoned an unbeaten 66 as Namibia stayed alive at the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket triumph over the Netherlands.

In a sweltering Abu Dhabi, where temperatures soared to 36 degrees, former South Africa international Wiese hit five sixes and four boundaries as Namibia chased down their target of 165 with six balls to spare.

It was Namibia s first ever win at the World Cup and kept alive their hopes of making the Super 12 stage.

In second match, Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs in the eight match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Hasaranga, who smashed 71, and Nissanka, who made 61, put on a key stand of 123 to guide Sri Lanka to 171 for seven after being in trouble at 8-3 in the first round match in Abu Dhabi.