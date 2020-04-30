MUSCAT (Dunya News) - Scotland have given 141 runs to Bangladesh to chase down in the second match of Twenty20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

Chris Greaves was the lone warrior from Scotland team with 45 runs off 26 balls to become the top scorer in his team.

Whereas George Munsey was the second best scorer from Scotland team securing 29 runs off 23 balls. Mark Watt added another 22 runs to the scorecard for Scotland.

For Bangladesh, M hasan remained the highest wicket-taker sending three players back to pavilion. While Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each. Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket each.

As soon as the match started, the Scotland team seemed to be struggling with the bat as they kept losing wickets. However, the remarkable innings by Greaves, added with the last-over sixer by Josh Davey, carried Scotland team to 140 runs against the tigers.

Earlier the day, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to field first against Scotland

In the warm-ups, Bangladesh were downed by Sri Lanka and Ireland. While Scotland came buoyed as they registered two wins against Namibia and Netherlands in the warm-up matches.

That said, Bangladesh team have enough room to draw confidence from as they enjoy a series win against both New Zealand and Australia. Adding a series win against Zimbabwe back in July, Bangladesh team seems to be in their best T20 form currently.

With the most favorite team in the Group B of the T20 World Cup teams, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman stand in their way to translate their best T20 period into a successful T20 World Cup campaign.

“Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew,” Mahmudullah said at the toss.