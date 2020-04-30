AL AMERAT (Dunya News) – Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to field first against Scotland in the second match of Twenty20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Stadium in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

Earlier, Bangladesh were downed by Sri Lanka and Ireland in the warm-ups. While Scotland comes buoyed as they registered two wins against Namibia and Netherlands in the warm-up matches.

That said, Bangladesh team have enough room to draw confidence from as they enjoy a series win against both New Zealand and Australia. Adding a series win against Zimbabwe back in July, Bangladesh team seems to be in their best T20 form currently.

With the most favorite team in the Group B of the T20 World Cup teams, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman stand in their way to translate their best T20 period into a successful T20 World Cup campaign.

“Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew,” Mahmudullah said at the toss.