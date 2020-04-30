LAHORE (Dunya News) - For the first time in an ICC men’s T20I tournament the Decision Review System (DRS) will be in use as the governing body has announced that the system will be available at the T20 World Cup starting later this month.

As per the playing conditions released by the ICC for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

The governing body had confirmed in June last year an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match across all formats, "keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times" owing to Covid-19-related reasons. The number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team has since increased to two for the white-ball formats and three for Tests.

The ICC has also decided to increase the minimum number of overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches. During the group stages of the T20 World Cup, each team will need to bat for a minimum of five overs for the result to be decided by the DLS method. That’s the norm for any T20I currently.

But for the semi-finals and the final, each team will need to bat for a minimum of 10 overs to effect a result, as was the norm in the women’s T20 World Cup last year.