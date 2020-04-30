LAHORE (Web Desk) - Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain and one of all-time batting greats, is in hospital after suffering a heart attack in Lahore. Inzamam underwent a successful angioplasty on Monday evening.

Inzamam, who shot to global prominence during Pakistan s World Cup winning 1992 campaign, had been complaining about chest pain over the last three days. Initial testing cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack and had to be rushed for surgery. According to his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation.

Inzamam, 51, is Pakistan s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11701 runs in 375 matches, and their third-highest in Tests with 8829 runs in 119 matches. He was also among the country s most successful captains.

He retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

