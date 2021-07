Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will leave Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe for family reasons.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said the 34-year-old would fly straight back to Dhaka and appealed for the media to "respect" his privacy.

Mushfiqur will miss Bangladesh s three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe on July 16, 18, and 20.

He had already been granted leave to miss the three Twenty20 internationals that follow the series.