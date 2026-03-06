Iftar Time Ramadan 20
SECP registers 3,444 new companies in Feb, total surpasses 287,000

SECP registers 3,444 new companies in Feb, total surpasses 287,000

The data also shows that 82 newly registered companies include foreign shareholding.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has reported a continued rise in company registrations across Pakistan, indicating growing economic activity in the country.

According to the commission, 3,444 new companies were registered in February, bringing the total number of registered companies in Pakistan to 287,049.

The data also shows that 82 newly registered companies include foreign shareholding. Among them, 44 companies have Chinese directors, while investors from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada have also invested in new ventures.

According to SECP, foreign investors primarily registered companies in the mining, trading, and IT sectors.

Province-wise statistics show that 1,696 companies were registered in Punjab, 656 in Islamabad, and 555 in Sindh.

Sector-wise analysis indicates that the IT and e-commerce sector led with 723 new companies, followed by 531 companies in trading, 434 in services, and 323 in the real estate sector.

Additionally, new companies were also registered in sectors such as mining, textiles, education, healthcare, sports goods, cables, and electrical equipment, reflecting diversification in Pakistan’s business landscape.
 

