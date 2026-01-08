Nepra cuts power tariff by Rs0.93 per unit for January

NEPRA stated that the tariff cut aims to pass on the benefit of lower fuel costs to consumers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reduced power tariff by Rs0.93 per unit, giving a relief to electricity consumers across Pakistan.

According to the Nepra’s issued notification, the reduction has been approved under the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for November. The relief will be reflected in electricity bills for January and will apply to consumers across the country, including Karachi. However, lifeline consumers will not benefit from this reduction.

NEPRA stated that the tariff cut aims to pass on the benefit of lower fuel costs to consumers, providing temporary relief amid rising energy expenses.

Meanwhile, NEPRA has also approved an increase of Rs1.79 per unit in electricity prices effective from January 1, 2026. As a result, the average electricity tariff from January 2026 has been fixed at Rs33.38 per unit. This decision has been forwarded to the federal government and will be implemented after official approval.

Currently, the average base electricity tariff stands at Rs31.59 per unit.

The mixed development means consumers may see some short-term relief in January bills, while a broader tariff increase is expected to take effect following federal government approval.

