NEPRA cuts electricity tariffs by Rs93 paisa per unit

According to the notification, the reduction has been decided on account of fuel cost adjustment for November and will be passed on to consumers through their January electricity bills.

(Web Desk) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a 93 paisa per unit cut in electricity tariffs after issuing a notification applicable to consumers across the country.

It stated that the relief is applicable to all categories of consumers nationwide, including Karachi. However, the authority clarified that lifeline consumers will not benefit from the reduction.

This reduction came a week after the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s (CPPA) requested the NEPRA to refund Rs0.72/unit to consumers in January bills, potentially giving consumers relief of over Rs5.6 billion.

Fuel price adjustments are reviewed monthly by NEPRA to reflect changes in global fuel prices and generation costs, with the impact passed on to consumers through subsequent billing cycles.