Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated at Beauty World Middle East 2025

DUBAI (APP) – Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the 29th edition of Beauty World Middle East at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, Fawad Ali Khan, Deputy Consul General and Shabbir Merchant, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Dubai were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Consul General commended the participation of 16 Pakistani exhibitors under the umbrella of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), appreciating their efforts to promote Pakistan’s exports through high-quality products. He highlighted Pakistan’s growing potential in the beauty sector, particularly in beauty instruments, where Pakistani manufacturers have earned a strong international reputation.

Hussain Muhammad noted that UAE offers an excellent platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their products and explore new markets across the Middle East and beyond. He emphasized that such global exhibitions play a vital role in promoting trade and strengthening Pakistan’s exports to international markets.

Ali Zeb said that the Commercial Section, Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai, extended full facilitation and support to Pakistani exhibitors during pre-event preparations and throughout the exhibition.

Beauty World Middle East 2025, one of the world’s most influential trade fairs for the beauty and wellness industry, features more than 2,400 exhibitors from across the globe. The exhibition covers key product categories including beauty instruments, cosmetics and skincare, machinery and packaging, fragrance compounds and perfumery.