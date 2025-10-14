Punjab govt launches E-Biz portal to simplify business procedures

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches E-Biz portal to provide investors online access to permits, licenses, and business-related services.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has announced exciting news for businesspeople.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that the Punjab government has launched the E-Biz portal.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that E-Biz is a revolutionary step towards promoting business facilitation and ease in the province.

The Chief Minister of Punjab stated that the E-Biz platform provides investors with complete online services for permits, licenses, registration, and land use conversion.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif added that businesspeople can now access E-Biz services without having to visit offices or stay at home facing red tape, delays, or hassles.

The Chief Minister further said that E-Biz is an important development towards building a more transparent, efficient, and business-friendly Punjab.

