Toll tax doubles nationwide, records 100pc increase in one year

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – Toll taxes on motorways and highways across the country have recorded a staggering 100% increase over the past year.

According to official documents, toll collection in the fiscal year 2024–25 exceeded Rs. 64 million, compared to over Rs. 32 million in the previous year 2023–24.

Data shows that toll revenue from highways rose from Rs. 17 million to over Rs. 34 million, while tolls from motorways increased from Rs. 14 million to more than Rs. 29 million.

The documents reveal that Punjab saw an 84% hike in toll taxes, Sindh recorded a 117% increase, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a 92% rise, and Balochistan witnessed an 81% surge.

Government vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, and fire brigades remain exempt from toll taxes.

