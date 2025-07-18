PSX surges past 140,000 for first time as bulls in action

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Trading activity in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remains electrifying on Friday due to strong buying rally driven by heavy institutional flows and optimistic sentiments of local investors.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 index gained 1,336.68 points, marking a positive change of 0.96 percent, to reach fresh high of 140,002.17 points.

A day earlier, the benchmark index also continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,285.53 points, a positive change of 1.68 percent, closing at 138,665.50 points.

A total of 780,007,655 shares Rs 39.975 billion were traded during the day.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 306 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 82,666,164 shares at Rs 10.09 per share, First Dawood Prop with 42,478,624 shares at Rs7.00 per share and Ghani Chemworld with 26,020,919 shares at Rs 13.21 per share.

Internationally, Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Friday as still-strong U.S. economic data and robust corporate earnings offset tariff worries, while the yen headed toward a second successive week of loss ahead of Japan's upper house election.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq again closed at record highs as U.S. data including retail sales and jobless claims beat forecasts, indicating a modest improvement in the economy that should give the Federal Reserve time to gauge the inflation impact from higher U.S. tariffs.

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.O) beat Wall Street's lofty expectations for second-quarter earnings in part due to a weaker U.S. dollar. Its share price, however, fell 1.8% in after-hours trading, with analysts saying much of the growth had already been priced in.

On Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.8% to its highest since late 2021, bringing the weekly gain to 1.7%.

