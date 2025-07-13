Pak-Afghan trade reaches $1bn in first half of 2025

PESHAWAR (APP) - The trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan neared $1 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Officials reported that bilateral trade reached $989million during this period, with Afghan exports accounting for $277 million and imports from Pakistan totaling $712 million.

Afghanistan’s major exports to Pakistan included cotton, coal, onions, tomatoes, raisins, mung beans, and talc stone. On the other hand, Afghanistan imported Sella rice, medical drugs, sugar, cotton textiles, and raw materials for factories from Pakistan.

Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, highlighted the trade composition, emphasizing the importance of these exchanges for both economies.

Afghanistan’s TOLO news reports that Afghan exports to Pakistan have shown improvement compared to the same period last year.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment noted that trade is currently being conducted through the Chaman, Spin Boldak, Torkham, and Dand Patan crossings. Khan Jan Alokozai, a board member of the Chamber, stated that while the Ghulam Khan route remains closed, the overall trade situation is better than last year.

Mirwais Haji Zada, First Deputy of the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, urged the Afghan government to enhance economic ties with Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a vital market for Afghanistan, and many of their agricultural products are not available locally. Constructive engagement is necessary to strengthen trade relations,” he said.