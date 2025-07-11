Bitcoin jumps to record on institutional investor demand

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bitcoin rallied to an all-time high on Friday, powered by demand from institutional investors and friendly policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose to a peak of $116,781.10 in the Asian session on Friday, taking its gains for the year thus far to more than 24%.

In March, Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. He has also appointed several crypto-friendly individuals, including Securities and Exchange Commission Paul Atkins and White House artificial intelligence czar David Sacks.

Trump's family businesses have also made forays into cryptocurrencies. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O), opens new tab is looking to launch an exchange-traded fund to invest in multiple crypto tokens including Bitcoin, a SEC filing on Tuesday showed.

Ether , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, similarly jumped more than 5% to last trade at $2,964.02, after earlier hitting a five-month high of $2,998.41.