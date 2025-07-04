Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation in trade, investment

Business Business Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation in trade, investment

PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 14:27:31 PKT

KHANKENDI (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to enhance their cooperation in the fields of trade and investment while expressing satisfaction over the progress made regarding the investment prospects.

Both leaders reiterated their resolve to strengthen the economic partnership, especially Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister is visiting Azerbaijan to lead Pakistan’s delegation in the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, held on 3-4 July, 2025.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a productive bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan where he congratulated him for hosting the 17th ECO Summit in an exemplary manner.

The prime minister also conveyed his gratitude to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his recent visit to Lachin, Azerbaijan, from May 27-29, 2025.

The prime minister thanked President Ilham on Azerbaijan’s steadfast support extended to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India. He stated that Pakistan had also extended consistent support to Azerbaijan in challenging times.

The prime minister reaffirmed that the recent interactions between the leadership of both countries had helped in making the relationship ever stronger. He also reiterated his invitation to President Ilham to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.