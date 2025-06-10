10pc salary hike for govt employees approved in budget 2025-26

Business Business 10pc salary hike for govt employees approved in budget 2025-26

Employees from Grade 1 to 16 are expecting more relief

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 17:30:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 10 percent increase in salaries and 7 percent hike in pensions of government employees were approved in the federal budget 2025-26.

According to sources, the minimum wage is also expected to be increased. Government employees will receive a 10% salary hike and a 30% allowance. It is also proposed to merge the ad-hoc relief allowance into the basic salary.

Read also: Govt mulls reducing taxes on used car imports in upcoming budget

Employees from Grade 1 to 16 are expecting more relief, while a proposal is also under consideration to provide relief to employees from Grade 17 to 22.

For salaried individuals, changes in the income tax slabs are being considered, with a proposal to raise the annual tax exemption limit above Rs. 600,000. The final decision will be made by the Prime Minister in the federal cabinet meeting.

