Pakistan's poverty rate increased from 39.8pc to 44.7pc, WB report

Business Business Pakistan's poverty rate increased from 39.8pc to 44.7pc, WB report

Poverty rate has increased from 39.8pc to 44.7pc.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 12:09:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The World Bank (WB) has released a new assessment on poverty in Pakistan, revealing that the poverty rate has increased from 39.8% to 44.7%.

According to the WB’s report, under the new criteria, 44.7% of Pakistan’s population is living in poverty, whereas under the old standard, the rate was 39.8%. Based on this revised methodology, approximately 107.9 million Pakistanis are classified as poor. The report clarifies that while the benchmark has changed, there has been no immediate change in people’s actual living conditions.

Under the new assessment, for lower-middle-income countries like Pakistan, individuals earning less than $4.20 per day are considered below the poverty line. Previously, the threshold was $3.65 per day. By this new income standard, 44.7% of Pakistan’s population falls below the poverty line.

The WB has also set the new threshold for extreme poverty in Pakistan at $3 per person per day. Based on this measure, 16.5% of the population is living in extreme poverty.

For upper-middle-income countries, the poverty threshold has been increased from $6.85 to $8.30 per day. According to this benchmark, 88.4% of Pakistan’s population falls below this income level.