ADB approves $800mn programme to boost Pakistan's public finance

'Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions'

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan.

The Improved Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Programme, Subprogramme 2, includes a policy-based loan of $300 million, and ADB’s first ever policy-based guarantee of up to $500 million, which is expected to mobilize financing of up to $1 billion from commercial banks.

“Pakistan has made significant progress in improving macroeconomic conditions,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “This programme backs the government’s commitment to further policy and institutional reforms that will strengthen public finances and promote sustainable growth.”

The programme supports far-reaching reforms to improve tax policy, administration, and compliance, while enhancing public expenditure and cash management. It also promotes digitalization, investment facilitation, and private sector development.

These measures aim to reduce Pakistan’s fiscal deficit and public debt, while creating space for social and development spending. The programme is underpinned by a comprehensive support package — including technical assistance and close coordination with development partners—designed to help Pakistan build long-term fiscal resilience and stability.