Pakistan Railways earns record Rs83 billion in 11 months

Minister attribute it to hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire Pakistan Railways team

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has achieved a historic milestone by generating an unprecedented revenue of Rs83 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year.

This performance marks the highest income in the organization’s history for this period and reflects significant improvements in both operations and financial management.

The passenger train sector contributed Rs42 billion, while freight operations brought in Rs29 billion. An additional Rs12 billion was earned through other revenue streams. With one month remaining in the financial year, Pakistan Railways is well-positioned to surpass its previous annual record of Rs88 billion.

Among the divisions, Karachi led in earnings, contributing Rs13 billion through passenger services and Rs25 billion through freight. Lahore Division followed with Rs10 billion from passenger trains and Rs0.75 billion from freight operations.

Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions each generated Rs4 billion from passenger services, bringing their combined total to Rs8 billion.

This year’s earnings in the eleven-month period have never been matched in the history of Pakistan Railways. By comparison, the organization earned Rs77 billion during the same period last year, highlighting a significant year-over-year increase.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi praised the achievement, attributing it to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire Pakistan Railways team. He affirmed the ministry’s vision by stating, “With dedication and hard work, we will firmly place Pakistan Railways back on its feet and continue this journey of progress.”

Pakistan Railways remains focused on modernization, service excellence, and building a sustainable and efficient transport system for the future.

