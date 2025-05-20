Budget allocation for BISP expected to increase by 20 percent in next fiscal year

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s social safety net

Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 11:45:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) plays a crucial role in Pakistan’s social safety net by providing financial assistance to low-income families and vulnerable groups.

In the upcoming fiscal year, an allocation of Rs716 billion is projected for BISP in the national budget.

In order to enhance the impact of BISP and address rising inflation and socio-economic challenges, it is proposed that the budget allocation for BISP be increased by up to 20 per cent in the next fiscal year.

This increase will allow for an expansion of beneficiary coverage, improved stipend amounts, and greater transparency in fund distribution.

Key components of proposal: Starting January 2026, the monthly cash transfer amount under the program will be raised by Rs 1,000. The quarterly stipend provided to beneficiaries will increase from Rs 13,500 to Rs 14,500.

Stipends will continue to be adjusted in line with inflation rates to maintain purchasing power. The target for the Kafalat program is to increase the number of beneficiaries to 10 million families. So far, 700,000 new families have been enrolled during the current fiscal year.