Aurangzeb discusses AIIB's financing, future development projects

Business Business Aurangzeb discusses AIIB's financing, future development projects

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington

Follow on Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 09:55:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb during a meeting with President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun discussed banks financing for ongoing and future development projects in Pakistan and expressed the government’s desire to proceed with the inaugural issuance of Panda Bond within the current calendar year.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Aurangzeb thanked the AIIB for its longstanding support for Pakistan’s socio-economic development. He also conveyed Pakistan’s keenness to sustain the current momentum of engagement with the Bank.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, the minister briefed him on Pakistan’s economic indicators, the recent sovereign rating upgrade by Fitch, and the privatization agenda of the government.

He informed that a Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) had been reached on the first review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

He appreciated the investment appetite of UAE investors at both G2G and B2B levels and emphasized the importance of translating MoUs into concrete agreements. He also expressed interest in learning from the UAE’s experience in regulating cryptocurrency.

The Minister extended an invitation to H.E. Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini to visit Pakistan.

In a meeting with Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Aljadaan, he thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s longstanding and strong support to Pakistan in its pursuit of economic development, including through support for the IMF programme.

He welcomed Saudi investments in Pakistan and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to stay the course on reforms. He also extended an invitation to H.E. Aljadaan to visit Pakistan.

During a meeting with Finance Minister of China, Lan Fo’an, the minister recalled their last meeting held in Beijing in July 2024 and thanked the government of China for its unwavering support for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and for its strong backing of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the IMF.

He briefed the Chinese side on the key reforms being undertaken in the areas of taxation, energy, privatization, public finance, and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Minister also provided an update on the status of the Panda Bond and requested the support of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to fast-track the issuance process.Pakistani travel guides

He extending a cordial invitation to the Chinese Finance Minister to visit Pakistan, the press release added.

Likewise, in a meeting with President Global Policy and Advocacy of the Gates Foundation, Ms. Gargee Gosh, the finance minister appreciated the Gates Foundation’s continued support for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, maternal and child health and nutrition initiatives, family planning services, and vaccine delivery and immunization programs.

He lauded the Foundation’s collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in introducing tax system digitalization to transform it into a digital tax administration. The discussions also included the integration of Buna and Raast payment platforms to promote seamless regional payments.

The Minister requested the Foundation to continue its support for Pakistan’s polio eradication initiative and extended an invitation for participation in the upcoming awareness event on May 7, 2025, for the launch of Pakistan’s national hepatitis C elimination programme.

Meanwhile, in a statement at the MENAP Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting with the Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, he acknowledged that global uncertainty had increased since the Al-Ula Conference on Emerging Markets held in Saudi Arabia in February 2025.

He emphasized the importance of pursuing structural reforms in taxation, energy, privatization, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and rightsizing of the government.

He termed the recent ratings upgrade by Fitch as an external validation of the government’s reform agenda. Identifying agriculture, information technology, and the mining and minerals sectors as the leaders of growth, he stressed the importance of regional trade corridors in response to global trade fragmentation.

He thanked the World Bank for its support through the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), which focuses on climate change and population. He also briefed the participants on Pakistan’s Staff-Level Agreement with the IMF for a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) to address climate vulnerabilities and build economic resilience.

The Minister expressed Pakistan’s interest in seeking technical support from the IMF for institutional capacity-building and supported the World Bank’s agenda of job creation through private sector-led growth. He further underscored the need for developing bankable and investable projects.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb participated in the 13th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action (CFMCA) held on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2025.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister delivered a statement highlighting Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change through the development of a Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) and a Climate Finance Strategy. He informed participants that the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank includes climate-focused pillars on resilience and decarbonization.

The Minister also briefed the participants that Pakistan had reached a Staff Level Agreement with the IMF on a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), aimed at supporting long-term balance of payments stability in the face of climate change.

He emphasized the importance of embedding climate considerations into macroeconomic and financial policies and identified the challenges of building capacity in both public and private sectors, as well as the need to design investable and bankable climate projects.