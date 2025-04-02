Maryam orders crackdown on transport owners involved in fleecing passengers

She issued directives to the authorities concerned to check vehicle fitness

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered an action against transport owners involved in charging high fares from passengers during Eid holidays.

The CM ordered the departments concerned for implementation of fixed fares and taking steps to prevent transport owners from charging high farers from the passengers returning after Eid holidays.

The CM said extra money taken by the transporters would be returned to the passengers, and those involved in fleecing travellers will be finned.

The CM issued directives to the authorities concerned to check vehicle fitness and ensure implementation traffic rules, besides taking action against the drivers putting life of passengers at risk through reckless driving.

The Punjab CM said strict measures should be taken for checking overloading and traffic rules violations.

