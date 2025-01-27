Bulls' rally in PSX amid hopes of rate cut

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on the start of the week's trade as investors remained hopeful for the first interest rate cut of the year expected to be announced in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Monday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was hovering at 115,596 points after gaining more than 700 points.

On the other hand, the US dollar gained Rs0.05 against rupee in the interbank market.

The new value of the greenback is Rs278.80.

