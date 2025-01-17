Stocks trade in green as week draws to close

Stocks trade in green as week draws to close

The benchmark KSE-100 index closes at 115,272 points after gaining 1,435 points

Fri, 17 Jan 2025 17:22:33 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday - the last day of weekly trade - after ebb and flow in the preceding days.

The benchmark KSE-100 index hovered at 114,445 points after gaining more than 400 points in the morning.

Later in the day, the investors earned a lot as the KSE-100 Index flourished and closed at 115,272 after gaining 1,435 points.

The KSE-100 index closed at 113,836 points after losing 658 points on Thursday.

On the other hand, the dollar price decreased in the interbank by Rs0.11. The dollar stood at Rs278.75 after the dip in its price from Rs278.86.

