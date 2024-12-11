ADB approves loan for upgrading electricity transmission system

Business Business ADB approves loan for upgrading electricity transmission system

ٹhe money will be used to modernise the distribution system and enhance the capacity of Discos

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 11:53:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan of $200 million for improving Pakistan's electricity transmission system.

According to a bank's statement, the money will be used to modernise the distribution system and enhance the capacity of distribution companies (Disco) to provide sustainable electricity.

In the initial phase, three distribution companies, Lesco (Lahore), Mepco (Multan), and Sepco (Sukkur), will be funded to increase their capacity to provide energy in their respective regions.

Under the project, more than 300,000 advanced metering infrastructures will be installed. The installation of data management and communication systems is also part of the project. Monitoring systems will be installed on more than 15,000 online transformers in Lahore, Multan, and Sukkur Electric Supply Companies.

The statement noted that the voltage of four grid stations of Sepco will be doubled from 66 kv to 132 kv, which will help reduce transmission losses and assist in meeting electricity demand.

In Lahore, 25 grid stations will be constructed and modernized. These stations will also be equipped with latest equipment. The 11 kv feeders, which have been incurring high losses, will be replaced with latest cables so that financial losses are minimised.

The objective of upgrading the transmission system is to meet the increasing demand for electricity, and upgrade and modernise the transmission system.

Recently, the ADB had announced a developmental loan of $86.2 million for Pakistan.