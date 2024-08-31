24 IPPs paid Rs1200 billion in 10 years despite generating no electricity

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 17:04:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) – In the last 10 years alone, Rs1200 billions have been paid to 24 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) despite no production of a single electricity unit.

The capacity payments made to IPPs have drained the public’s resources as whether or not electricity is produced, the payments have to be made, and the government has been doing so.

These 24 power plants have been generating electricity from RLNG and furnace oil.

Rs488 billion have been paid to the 11 gas and RLNG plants operational under the 1994 and 2004 power policies.

Meanwhile, Rs758 billion have been given to the 13 power plants functioning under furnace oil.

The power project agreement of the two furnace oil IPPs has ended while the remaining are still active while sources indicated that if observed carefully, only two power plants are on merit.

Also, the heat rate of the IPPs is high while the plant filter rate is excessively low showing the dismal performance by the power producers over the years.

Many technical problems have also surfaced over the years in these power plants. The Kot Addu plant reported technical fault for 4788 times, the Hub power plant reported faults for 369 times while the Habibullah power plant reported problems for almost 837 times.

