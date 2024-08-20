Call to cut electricity cost for revival of industrial sector

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Patron-in-chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) S M Tanveer has urged the government to take steps to revive the country’s industry.

Addressing a press conference here at the regional office of FPCCI on Monday, he expressed concern over the high cost of electricity and said that 100 industries have closed down in Faisalabad rendering millions of industrial workers jobless.

An industrial unit closes a day due to high cost of electricity, he said and asked the people at the helm of affairs how will industry and economy work.

Tanveer said that the FPCCI would visit the Faisalabad Chamber on Friday to chalk out a plan of action.

The entire nation has been suffering due to inflation, he said and demanded the government to cut electricity cost.

He urged provinces to give relief to the [electricity] consumers like the Punjab.

The FPCCI members backed Tanveer’s assertion and urged the government to take steps so that the industrial sector “survive.”

They said high electricity price adds to the cost of a product which becomes unaffordable for the customer.

They suggested the government to focus on measures to reduce the cost of electricity for the survival of the industry.