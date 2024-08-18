Diageo submits financial documents in Delhi police investigation, source says

Published On: Sun, 18 Aug 2024 23:04:36 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Spirits group Diageo's (DGE.L), opens new tab Indian unit has submitted financial documents sought by New Delhi anti-corruption police in an investigation related to billing and discount practices involving city agencies, a source familiar with the matter said.

Hina Nagarajan, the CEO of Diageo's Indian unit, United Spirits (UNSP.NS), opens new tab, was summoned to appear before New Delhi police on July 26 in the case that relates to company's supply of liquor to government agencies running alcohol shops and payments received from the city between 2017 and 2020.

Nagarajan, who is also a member of Diageo's global executive committee, was asked to appear in person or through company representatives and to provide several documents related to company sales.

Nagarajan did not appear before police but after the July notice, Diageo through company representatives submitted many documents that were sought from the three-year period, said the source, who declined to be named due to a lack of authority to speak to media.

The documents submitted included certain bank statements, records of financial dealings with the Delhi city agencies to which liquor was supplied and some agreements signed with them, the source added.

Diageo India and Delhi anti-corruption police did not respond to repeated requests for comments from Reuters.

The company has previously called the Delhi case a "routine information and fact-finding exercise" and said it was cooperating with the authorities. The company added it believed police notices may have been sent to other manufacturers.