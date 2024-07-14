Investors react to shooting at Trump election rally

Business Business Investors react to shooting at Trump election rally

Investors react to shooting at Trump election rally

Follow on Published On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 14:28:17 PKT

(Reuters) - Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday in what authorities said they were treating as an assassination attempt. Trump's campaign said he was fine after the incident.

Here are investors' reactions to the shooting.

NICK TWIDALE, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ATFX GLOBAL, SYDNEY

"I think it probably increases his chances, and we will probably see some haven flows in the morning."

RONG REN GOH, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS, SINGAPORE

"The shooting is likely to bolster Trump's support, and only further augments the positive momentum he has been enjoying following the Presidential debates two weeks ago.

"The market reaction function to a Trump presidency has been characterized by a stronger U.S. dollar and a steepening of the U.S. Treasuries curve, so we might observe some of that this coming week if his election odds are assessed to have further improved following this incident."

NICK FERRES, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, VANTAGE POINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, SINGAPORE

"From memory, Reagan went up 22 points in the polls after his assassination attempt. The election is likely to be a landslide. This probably reduces uncertainty.

"Trump has always been more 'pro-market' - the key issue looking forward is whether fiscal policy remains irresponsibly loose and the implication that might have for (renewed) inflation and the future path of interest rates."