India's Adani JV secures financing of up to $1.4 billion to build data centres

Follow on Published On: Sun, 28 Apr 2024 17:37:58 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An equal joint venture between India's Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS), opens new tab and private data centre operator EdgeConneX said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres.