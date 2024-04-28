ECO members agree to enhance air connectivity, ease visa restrictions for tourists

Sun, 28 Apr 2024

SHAHRISABZ, Uzbekistan (APP) – The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), during its summit held on Saturday, unanimously adopted Pakistan’s suggestions for developing more airline connectivity and relaxing visas within and to the region.

The ECO secretary-general directed its Secretariat to also consider Pakistan’s suggestions for the inclusion of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank in the coordinating functions of the recommended ECO Tourism Advisory Committee.

Pakistan’s suggestion at the ECO Summit for making more efforts for human resource development and for more airline connectivity was highly lauded by the participating members.

The meeting of the ECO Commission, which convened in Shahrisabz, was attended by the head of the ECO Tourism Sector, Uzbekistan, elected as chairman of the summit on the proposal of Pakistan.

The summit adopted a joint communiqué recommending the formation of an ECO Advisory Committee on Tourism after incorporating suggestions from Pakistani representatives. Salman Javaid, a senior member of the PTDC board of governors, proposed efforts for joint marketing to promote inter and intra-regional tourism.

Later, the Uzbek Tourism Council hosted a tourism forum attended by representatives of the member states and the ECO secretary-general.

During this forum, the heads of delegation of the ECO member countries addressed the attendees, highlighting the tourism attractions in each country and suggesting activities for promoting tourism within and to the region.

Highlighting the active role of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in promoting tourism within the country and the region, Pakistan’s representative Salman Javaid described all the attractions of Pakistan’s tourism products, infrastructure and governmental efforts in this regard.

He also emphasised the common heritage shared between Uzbekistan, Pakistan and the region, and suggested establishing more air links within the ECO region.

Uzbek members also commended the suggestions made by the Pakistani representative for initiating more flights from Pakistan to Uzbekistan.