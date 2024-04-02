PM Shehbaz sets ambitious goal to double country's exports in five years

Business Business PM Shehbaz sets ambitious goal to double country's exports in five years

PM Shehbaz sets ambitious goal to double country's exports in five years

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 20:34:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the formulation of a strategy aimed at doubling the country’s exports within the next five years during a high-level meeting on the export sector held on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the PM’s Office.

The premier instructed the Ministry of Trade to compile such a strategy in consultation with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

PM Shehbaz also emphasised facilitating exporters in the E-commerce sector and resolving issues faced by exporters of products under the “Made in Pakistan” brand.

He underscored the importance of maximizing the utilization of the export sector and urged relevant stakeholders to collaborate for the promotion of IT, domestic items, textiles, and other key sectors.

The meeting discussed proposals and recommendations for the development of the export sector and its strategy.

The prime minister underscored the need to focus on industries exporting items integrated into global value chains and called for recommendations in this regard.

Attending the meeting were ministers including Jam Kamal, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and prominent E-commerce entrepreneurs such as CEO of Utopia Jabran Niaz, Zeeshan Shah, Salman Ahmed, along with other relevant authorities.