Follow on Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 20:05:50 PKT

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O), opens new tab on Monday said delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing (BA.N), opens new tab will impact its aircraft utilization this year.

As a result, the airline is offering its pilots voluntary programs next month to reduce excess staffing, it said.