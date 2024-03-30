AT&T says leaked data set impacts about 73 million current, former account holders

Business Business AT&T says leaked data set impacts about 73 million current, former account holders

AT&T says leaked data set impacts about 73 million current, former account holders

Follow on Published On: Sat, 30 Mar 2024 20:00:43 PKT

(Reuters) - Telecom company AT&T(T.N), opens new tab said on Saturday that a data set released on the "dark web" about two weeks ago has impacted approximately 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, based on the company's preliminary analysis of the incident.

The data set appears to be from 2019 or earlier, the company said in a statement. It said it does not have evidence of unauthorized access to its systems resulting from the incident.

The company said it is not yet known whether the data originated from AT&T or from one of its vendors.

AT&T said the incident has not had a material impact on its operations, and said the source of the data is still being assessed.

AT&T said it is in contact with those impacted and will offer credit monitoring wherever applicable.

AT&T is resetting customer account passcodes after the leak, TechCrunch reported on Saturday.AT&T did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

The wireless carrier's 5G network covers around 290 million people across the United States.

In February, AT&T had an outage that disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of U.S. users and prompted federal investigations.