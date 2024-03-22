Senegal's economy 'in hands of women'?

Senegal's economy 'in hands of women'?

(AFP) - With promises of boosting the economy and gender equality, business leader Anta Babacar Ngom is the only woman vying for the Senegalese presidency in this Sunday's polls.

She told RFI that while hard-working women play a vital role in all sectors of the workforce, they're given little opportunity to thrive.

Six women were originally among the 93 presidential hopefuls in the West African nation's 2024 presidential election.

But only two made the final list approved by the Constitutional Council: Ngom and Rose Wardini, whose candidacy was later dropped because she has French citizenship.

A successful businesswoman in her own right, Ngom is the daughter of Senegalese businessman Babacar Ngom. From 2016, she's been the CEO of Sedima, a major poultry company in Senegal.

But since she decided to run for office, the 40-year-old has also become a voice for women and young people – two demographics hit hard by the country’s economic crisis, high unemployment and inflation.

Ngom's main promises are to create five million jobs in a multitude of sectors including agriculture, farming, tourism, healthcare and the arts.

She also wants to establish a bank to support women's financial independence.

As a mother, healthcare – and especially birthcare – is a top priority for Ngom.

The health sector "definitely needs reforms" she says, adding: "I dream of a form of 'Obamacare' for Senegalese people and I think it's doable."

Her experience throughout the campaign has been far from easy, having been arrested during protests. But activists reckon her presence is already helping to advance the fight for gender equality.

Empowering women

"As the only female presidential candidate, I represent Senegalese women," she has said on numerous occasions.

Senegal has a higher level of women MPs than most African and even some Western countries: 46 percent according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. That compares with 36 percent in France.

Yet, for Ngom, the representation of women in politics is below that of their real role in society. They are accepted "as long as they limit themselves to the position of prime minister".

In 1963 Caroline Faye Diop became the first woman MP, before going on to become the first woman minister in 1978.

Aminata Touré was the second woman to serve as prime minister – from September 2013 to July 2014.

Although in Senegal, prime ministers have a significantly smaller role than presidents.

In the 2019 presidential election, there were no female candidates, Ngom recalls.

"And that didn't bother anybody," she says – adding that the two women who contested the 2012 polls took "zero-something" percent of the vote.

"In Senegal, this is the first time a woman is actually being taken seriously. It's a shock to me."

Senegalese women work hard in every sector, Ngom says, adding: "The economy is in the hands of women. They work hard and are very courageous. Their only problem is that they are very limited."

She hopes that her candidacy will mark a change, and that more women will be encouraged to get into politics.

"No matter the result, I want to give hope to them and to show the way." The main question, she adds, is: "Can a woman be president in Senegal?"

Ngom is confident she'll reach the second round, set for 31 March.