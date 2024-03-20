Economic diplomacy to strengthen Pakistan's economy: Ishaq Dar

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday Pakistan should prioritise economic diplomacy in the current circumstances to attract foreign investments.



He made this remark while interacting with officers of Pakistan High Commission in London.

“In addition to conventional diplomacy, Pakistan needs to pursue economic diplomacy. In this regard, all missions of Pakistan abroad should focus on attracting investments”, he added.

The Foreign Minister said “Pakistan is blessed with significant natural as well as high quality human resources and the country has all the potential to become a great economy if provided with a coherent approach to bring fiscal discipline and curtail external deficit.”

“The only requirement of the day is to manage these resources in an effective manner,” the Foreign Minister mentioned.

He said that all stakeholders, including line ministries, need to work hand-in-hand with a team spirit to strengthen Pakistan both internally and externally.

The FM said “the incumbent government is committed to provide relief to the common man despite various challenging times.”

Moreover, he said Pakistan is engaging with partners for mutual cooperation on international fronts.

The Foreign Minister advised the officers to work hard and diligently to bring long-term investments in the country and enhancement of trade.

The Foreign Minister will be representing Pakistan in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on 21 March 2024.