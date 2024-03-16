Tycoon Deripaska says Western firms shouldn't be pressured to sell Russian assets

Business Business Tycoon Deripaska says Western firms shouldn't be pressured to sell Russian assets

Tycoon Deripaska says Western firms shouldn't be pressured to sell Russian assets

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 23:40:49 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska has said that Western investors should not be pressured to sell their Russian assets, a practice he said was dishonest, short-sighted and harmful to the Russian and global economies.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many Western companies have fled Russia and some of their holdings have been put under state management, with allies of President Vladimir Putin gaining day-to-day control.

Some Western investors who have remained in Russia say they have come under pressure to sell up, being offered bargain-basement prices and threatened with effective expropriation.

"Pushing foreign companies to sell their Russian assets is dishonest, short–sighted and extremely harmful to the economy – not only the global economy, but also to Russia's," Deripaska was quoted saying by the Russian edition of Forbes magazine, remarks confirmed as accurate by a spokesman for Deripaska.

"It is important that the few Western investors who still work in Russia remain owners of their enterprises and be able to survive these difficult times."

In the wartime economy of Russia, some businessmen have become billionaires by acquiring the prime assets of Western companies at extremely discounted prices.

Deripaska, who studied physics at Moscow University, branched out into metals trading as the Soviet Union crumbled, making a fortune by buying up stakes in aluminium factories. Forbes ranked his fortune this year at $2.8 billion.