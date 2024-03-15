Sehar Timings Mar 16 - Ramazan 5
Lahore
LHR
04:49 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:23 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:53 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:59 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:20 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

China's JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

China's JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

Business

China's JD.com walks away from bidding for Currys

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese online retailer JD.com said on Friday that it would not make an offer for British electricals group Currys days after US investor Elliott Advisors walked away from tabling a bid.

Currys shares, which slumped to a session low after the update, were down 6% at 55.4 pence by 1409 GMT.

"JD.com today confirms that, following careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer for Currys," the company said.

Elliott walked away on Monday, saying Currys' board would not engage with it. 

Related Topics
China
Business



Advertisement

Related News