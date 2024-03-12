Sehar Timings Mar 13 - Ramazan 2
Lahore
LHR
04:53 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:26 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:57 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:03 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:24 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Porsche sticks to 'value over volume' strategy in weakening China market

Porsche sticks to 'value over volume' strategy in weakening China market

Business

Porsche sticks to 'value over volume' strategy in weakening China market

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche (P911_p.DE) will not take part in a fierce discount battle in the weakened Chinese market and is instead sticking to its principle of maintaining premium prices even if it costs the luxury carmaker market share.

Porsche boss Oliver Blume said this "value over volume" strategy was the reason for deliveries in China falling 15% in 2023, with the local economy facing an economic and real estate crisis.

Blume said that lots of carmakers were offering discounts in China, adding Porsche would "not follow this theme" and had therefore deliberately taken volumes out. 

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News