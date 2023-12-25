Live Reporting

Gaza Bombardment

At least 70 Palestinians killed in air strike on refugee camp

Gaza Bombardment
In-focus

Ukraine received $1.34 bln under World Bank project - finance ministry

Ukraine received $1.34 bln under World Bank project - finance ministry

Business

Ministry said funds to be used to partially compensate for non-security, defence-related expenditure

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine received $1.34 billion under the World Bank's public expenditures for administrative capacity endurance in Ukraine, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement the financing consisted of a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, $190 million grant from Norway, $50 million grant from the United States and $20 million grant from Switzerland.

The ministry said the funds would be used to partially compensate for non-security and defence-related expenditures of the Ukrainian state budget, including old-age social payments and payments to employees of the state emergency service.

"International financial assistance is a significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine's financial and economic stability and allows us to provide priority social expenditures during the war," Ukraine's finance minister Serhiy Marchenko said.  

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News