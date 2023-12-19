Automakers with non-union workforce race to bump pay after UAW's record deals

Business Business Automakers with non-union workforce race to bump pay after UAW's record deals

Automakers with non-union workforce race to bump pay after UAW's record deals

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 16:42:22 PKT

(Reuters) - Car companies with production facilities in the United States are bumping up pay for their non-union workers after the United Auto Workers (UAW) secured record wage hikes and benefits for union workers at the Detroit Three automakers.

The UAW labor deals with General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor (F.N) and Stellantis (STLAM.MI) through 2028, include a 25% increase in base wages, including an immediate 11% hike, and will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments to over $42 an hour.

The deal also eliminated wage tiers in factories and reduced the time it takes to reach top wage from eight years to three years.

After the win, the union released a video on social media, touting the "UAW Bump," urging non-union workers to join the UAW. It has shifted its focus towards foreign-owned and Tesla (TSLA.O) auto plants.

President Joe Biden has backed the UAW in its quest to unionize other carmakers.

Following is a roundup of the companies that have raised wages in response to the UAW deal:

** Tesla (TSLA.O) - Will raise wages by about 10% for some of the set-rate hourly workers at its battery factory in Sparks, Nevada starting early January, according to CNBC. It may also streamline several levels of workers, the report added.

** Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) - Will raise pay by 11% for non-union production workers at its Chattanooga assembly plant in Tennessee, effective December 2023.

** Nissan Motor (7201.T) - Will hike top wages for workers at U.S. manufacturing plants by 10% in January, impacting about 9,000 U.S. workers in total. Nissan said it is also eliminating wage tiers for U.S. production workers.

** Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) - Will hike wages for nonunion production workers at its Alabama factory by 25% by 2028, impacting 4,000 hourly workers.

** Honda Motor (7267.T) - Will give production workers at its U.S. facilities an 11% pay hike starting in January, adding that it would also cut the time it takes factory workers to get to the top-wage tier to three years from six.