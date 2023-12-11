India's Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets' rally fades

Business Business India's Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets' rally fades

India's Nifty 50, Sensex trim gains; global markets' rally fades

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 17:30:02 PKT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes pared early gains on Monday, as global stocks' rally stalled over doubts about the expected US rate cut in March 2024, ahead of a key US inflation reading and central bank policy decisions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.13% to 20,997.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) settled 0.15% higher at 69,928.53.

Both indexes gained about 0.3% each during the session, with the Sensex surpassing 70,000 levels for the first time in intraday trade.

Asian markets declined. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) lost 0.33% on worries about the US rate outlook on the back of stronger-than-expected jobs data and deflationary concerns in China.

The US consumer price inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate decision, both due later in the week, are likely to influence the near-term interest rate outlook and market trajectory, two analysts said.

"India represents the single best choice in both Asia ex-Japan and emerging market universes," analysts at Macquarie said in a note, citing strong domestic fund flows, steady earnings, and return of foreign fund inflows as key supporting factors for the rally in Indian markets.

Pharma stocks (.NIPHARM) fell 0.76%, led by a 5.04% decline in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) after its facility in Hyderabad city received observations from the US drug regulator. The stock was also the top Nifty 50 loser.

Energy (.NIFTYENR) gained 0.40%, supported by the ongoing drop in crude oil prices.

Brent Crude futures recorded their seventh consecutive week of losses on Friday and hovered around $76 per barrel in Asian trading hours. A fall in oil prices is positive for importers of the commodity like India.

The more domestically-focussed small- (.NIFSMCP100) and mid-caps (.NIFMDCP100) gained 0.74% and 0.84%, respectively, supported by domestic mutual fund inflows.

