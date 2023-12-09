India's Modi aims to make GIFT City a centre for sustainable finance

Business Business India's Modi aims to make GIFT City a centre for sustainable finance

India's Modi aims to make GIFT City a centre for sustainable finance

Follow on Published On: Sat, 09 Dec 2023 17:21:26 PKT

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - India wants to make its financial hub in the western state of Gujarat a centre for global sustainable finance to help fund the $10 trillion investment needed to achieve its 2070 net zero emissions goal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

"GIFT IFSC is an efficient channel to make India a low-carbon economy and get the required green capital flow. Issuance of financial instruments such as green bonds, sustainable bonds, and sustainability-linked bonds will help the world," Modi said in a speech.

He said India wants to expand the role of GIFT City to make it a new-age financial services and technology nerve centre.

GIFT-IFSC is a tax-neutral financial centre that aims to compete with hubs like Singapore as it provides fiscal incentives and a looser regulatory environment.