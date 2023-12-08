Ishaq Dar receives delegation from world's leading investment institutions

Business Business Ishaq Dar receives delegation from world's leading investment institutions

Ishaq Dar receives delegation from world's leading investment institutions

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 20:11:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – A delegation of economists, portfolio managers and sovereign analysts from world’s leading investment institutions, led by Marc Zeepvat, the president of the Trans-National Research Corporation, held a meeting with senator Ishaq Dar at the Parliament House on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, Dar, who is also the Leader of the House in Senate, welcomed the delegation, emphasising the significance of international collaboration for economic prosperity.

During the meeting, the former finance minister provided a comprehensive overview of the investment landscape in Pakistan, highlighting key aspects such as the country’s economic outlook, ongoing IMF programme and privatisation initiative.

Dar apprised the delegation of the economic performance of Pakistan during the 2013-17 period when it became the 24th global economy together with enhanced investment in the public sector development works which resulted in Pakistan’s GDP growth to rise above 6 percent with 40-year low inflation of around 4 percent.

The senator shared insights into the reform efforts and challenges faced by Pakistan, underscoring the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in promoting a conducive business environment.

He addressed the delegation’s queries regarding the factors influencing the business and investment climate in Pakistan, offering transparency and clarity on the nation’s commitment to fostering economic growth and ensuring a robust foundation for sustainable economic development.