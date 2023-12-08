Live

Gaza War
Gaza War

Hundreds more Palestinians killed in Israel's assault on Hamas in south Gaza

In-focus

Unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers on Transport Department's radar

Unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers on Transport Department's radar

Business

Unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers on Transport Department's radar

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Transport Department triggered a crackdown on unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers in the provincial metropolis.

Following Punjab government directives, Transport Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi ordered the RTAs to take decisive measures in this regard.

Also read: Lahorites continue reeling under smog

The move is in line with the Punjab government's measures to combat ongoing smog.

The scrutiny resulted in the closure of 77 workshops.

Dr Javed Qazi stressed the absence of legal constraints on buying and selling motorcycle rickshaws, underlining the ongoing process of registering cases against illegal manufacturers. The secretary transport also talked about approving a policy for unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw drivers.
 

Related Topics
Smog
Pakistan
Technology
Business



Advertisement

Related News