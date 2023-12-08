Unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers on Transport Department's radar

Published On: Fri, 08 Dec 2023 18:04:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Transport Department triggered a crackdown on unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw manufacturers in the provincial metropolis.

Following Punjab government directives, Transport Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi ordered the RTAs to take decisive measures in this regard.

The move is in line with the Punjab government's measures to combat ongoing smog.

The scrutiny resulted in the closure of 77 workshops.

Dr Javed Qazi stressed the absence of legal constraints on buying and selling motorcycle rickshaws, underlining the ongoing process of registering cases against illegal manufacturers. The secretary transport also talked about approving a policy for unauthorised motorcycle rickshaw drivers.

