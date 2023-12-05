British judge approves Entain's $737 mln settlement over Turkish bribery probe

Tue, 05 Dec 2023

(Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain (ENT.L) said on Tuesday it had received a final approval from a UK judge for the settlement of charges stemming from alleged bribery offences at the global sports betting group's former Turkish unit.

Under the deferred prosecution agreement entered earlier, the London-listed company agreed to pay a penalty of 585 million pounds ($737 million), which will now be paid over four years from Dec 5.